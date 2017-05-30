Jonesboro Library Junefest set

Jonesboro Public Library is planning to host a Junefest celebration on Saturday, June 3, in Jonesboro.

Hours for the festival are planned from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the Jonesboro Post Office.

The library will be selling barbeque sandwiches, potato salad, slaw, baked beans, homemade cobblers, breads and other baked goods and treats.

A book sale and silent auction also are planned.

Live entertainment featuring Danny and the Dreamers is planned from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.