Jonesboro Library plans to host July story hours

Story hours are scheduled on Tuesdays during July at the Jonesboro Public Library.

The story hours are set for 2 p.m. on July 10, July 17, July 24 and July 31.

One of the highlights of the story hour program is scheduled to be a presentation by Chris Egelston, the “Reading Magician.”

Egelston is scheduled to present his Reading is Magic Show at the library at 2 p.m. on July 10.

Egelston uses magic, comedy and audience participation to teach children about the fun and importance of reading. He encourages children to read: both to learn and to have fun.

“Reading is the most important skill anyone can learn. It is the key to success in life,” Egelston said.

“And, I remind parents and children that you can borrow books for free at the library, so there’s never an excuse not to read.”

During the program, Egelston tells children and parents to read about anything that interests them, such as science, pets, sports, or magic: “because the more you read the better you will be at it.”

Egelston also relates how he learned most of his magic from the more than 600 books he owns about the topic.

Egelston has been a professional magician and motivational speaker since 1982.

He is one of only 40 magicians in the world to have earned the designation of Certified Magic Professional.

He earned a bachelor of science degree in marketing and a master of business administration degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Egelston regularly performs for a wide range of organizations and their events, including schools, corporate events, churches and others.

He can be contacted by phone at 1-800-341-6954 or through his website at www.MotivationalFun.com.