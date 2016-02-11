Jonesboro Man Sentenced to Prison for Residential Burglary

Union County state’s attorney Tyler R. Edmonds announced Wednesday, Nov. 2, that Michael Wayne Dunham, of Jonesboro, has been sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of residential burglary, a class 1 felony. Dunham will also serve three years of mandatory supervised release (formerly known as parole).

Dunham was sentenced as a Class X offender based upon prior criminal convictions.

Dunham was arrested in September following an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Dunham burglarized a residence in the Fair City area of rural Jonesboro.