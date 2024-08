Jonesboro Public Library announces August events

Jonesboro Public Library has announced events which are planned in August.

The library is located at 412 S. Main St. in Jonesboro.

Regular hours are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

The August schedule includes:

Thursday, Aug. 1 and 8, 2 p.m., sensory play.

Friday, Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 3:30 p.m., Paint Brick Books.

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2 p.m., meet Jonesboro paramedics.

Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2 p.m., end of summer reading program party.

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 14 and 28, 3:30 p.m., teen hangout.

Saturday, Aug. 10, 1 p.m., Back to School Drive.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 20 and 27, free play.

Thursday, Aug. 15, 22 and 29, 3:30 p.m. Homework Hangout.

Saturday, Aug. 17, 24 and 31, 2 p.m., Marble Madness.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., ISAC FAFSA assistance.