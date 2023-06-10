Jonesboro School Beta Club plans to host 5K event, fun run

Jonesboro School’s first spooky 5K event to help raise funds for the Jonesboro School Beta Club is planned Saturday evening, Oct. 21.

The 5K is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. The event will begin and end at Jonesboro School, which is located at 309 Cook Ave.

Event organizers shared in a news release that the event will “incorporate a run through the nearby cemetery with a few scary characters popping out to motivate runners to move at a faster pace.”

Participants are encouraged to wear Halloween themed attire and must wear a glow stick.

A fun run around the school’s is planned before the 5K. The fun run is set to start at 6 p.m.

Fun run participants will run through a 12-foot inflatable spider.

Concession and raffles also are being planned on-site.

In case of inclement weather, the rain date is set for Saturday, Oct. 28.

Registration for the event is available online at https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/IL/Jonesboro/JonesboroJackOLantern5K. (There is a processing fee for online registrations.)

Registration is $15 for the 5K and $5 for the fun run.

A free shirt with a Halloween theme is available for those who register for the 5K. Fun run participants can preorder a shirt for $15.

Organizers ask that t-shirts be preordered by Thursday, today, to guarantee delivery.

All participants must wear a glow stick during the race. Glow sticks will be provided, but runners may bring their own too.

Medals will be given to the top three male/female finishers in each 5K age division: 0-9, 10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, senior division 70 and up.

All fun run participants will receive a ribbon and a treat for participation.

Thanks to local sponsors, all 5K registrants will receive a free 5K t-shirt.

The event’s organizers voiced “a huge thank you” to Rusty’s Home Center, Anna-Jonesboro National Bank, Anna State Bank, Brodies on the Square, SI Pressure Washing LLC, Whitney Accounting, AFSCME Local 141, Anna Quarries Inc., Bigler Insurance Company, Dave’s Bagels, Gurley & Son Heating & A/C, Southern FS Inc., Kiki’s CoffeeHouse and Country Roads Flowers & Gifts.