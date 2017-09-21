Jonesboro School planning to host annual Fall Festival

Big events are planned at Jonesboro School’s 2017 Fall Festival, which is scheduled Oct. 5.

Fall Festival is the Jonesboro School PTO’s biggest fund-raiser of the year.

The community is invited to enjoy the festivities at Jonesboro School on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Games are scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The concession stand will be open for bowls of chili, chili dogs, hot dogs and other refreshments.

Carnival games for children will be held in the gym. Tickets will be sold for 50 cents each. Most children’s games are one ticket.

Games will include favorites like a fish pond, a stuffed animal walk, a duck pond, a ring toss, face painting, a dinosaur dig and many more.

Both young and young at heart kids will enjoy this year’s new games for two to three tickets: “Wheel of Fortune” and “Giant Plinko.” This year’s bonus prize will be a flat screen television.

Adults and children can also participate in the cake walk and “Grub Grab.”

The junior high science room will be transformed into “The Haunted Cemetery.” Admission will be two tickets, or $1.

A silent auction will be a major attraction again at this year’s event. There are many items to bid on and purchase.

Many local businesses and individuals have also donated items, including restaurant gift certificates; personal care items; car maintenance (including a detail from Coad’s); “Get Away Nights” from Boars’ Nest and Drury; gas cards from Casey’s, Rhodes 101 and ZX; and much more.

Businesses which would like to make a tax deductible contribution to the silent auction or make a monetary donation can contact Susan Ramsey or Pamela Turner at 833-5148, or mail items to Jonesboro School at 309 Cook Ave., Jonesboro, Ill. 62952.

Huge, themed gift baskets will also be raffled: Movie Night, Fall Fun, Candles, Christmas, Baker’s Delight, Chocolate, Gift Cards, Grocery, Teen & Tween, and Bath & Body.

Chances are one for $2 or three for $5. Fifth graders are selling advance tickets. Tickets also can be purchased that night.

The presentation of class representatives and the 8th grade king and queen coronation will be held in the gym at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Queen candidates are Natalee Brown, Kaya Coleman, Chloe McFarland and Maya Simovski.

King candidates are Ethan Carver, Mason Watkins, Nathan Hileman and Jacob Acklin.

The mistresses of ceremonies will be Marlee Smith and Kaelyn George.

A dance will follow the coronation ceremony for Jonesboro junior high students.

Admission for the dance, by grades, includes: 8th grade, cupcakes, cookies or fruit. 7th grade, bag of chips or fresh veggies. 6th grade, 2-liter soda or juice.

The dance will end at 10:30 p.m.

Donations are being accepted for the silent auction, game prizes, stuffed animal walk and book walk.

Organizers ask for only new silent auction and game prize items. Gently used, but clean stuffed animals and children’s books are appreciated. Items can be dropped off in the school office.