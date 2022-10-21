Jonesboro School plans Fall Festival

The Jonesboro Elementary School PTO plans to have a silent auction as part of the school’s Fall Festival, which is scheduled Friday, Nov. 18.

The PTO reports that the Fall Festival is the organization’s primary fundraiser.

Funds raised at the event provide financial support for field trips, school supplies for students in need, non-budgeted class room items and other expenses as they arise.

Donations for the event can be dropped off at the Jonesboro Elementary school office or given to a PTO member. Donations are requested prior to Nov. 10.

The names of individuals and/or businesses which support the festival will be displayed at the silent auction and promoted on social media. More information is available by calling 833-5148.