Jonesboro School wants to help ‘raise the roof’ for local VFW post

Pictured are some students in teacher Marcy Bundren’s class who participated in Hat Day. In the first row are, from left, Heidi Miller, Aleah Box, Kiyona Muncey and Kenzie Miller. In the second row are Lucas Tehandon, Grant Lingle, Elias Knight, Landon Lofton and Mrs. Bundren.

Fri, 03/16/2018 - 10:52am admin

Jonesboro School is challenging all Union County schools to “Raise the Roof” for the Union County Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

When Jonesboro School heard that the Carroll P. Foster VFW Post No. 3455 of Anna was raising funds for a new roof, the students and teachers were ready to help.  

“After all, our local VFW does so many great things for the kids of Union County, it’s the least we could do,” said Jonesboro School 4th grade teacher Marcy Bundren.  

Bundren was referring to the essay contests, poster contests and the annual VFW parade in which the school’s students participate in each year.  

Many Jonesboro students have won several awards in the VFW-sponsored contests.

On Friday, March 2, Jonesboro School had a school-wide hat day.  

Students and staff were encouraged to wear a hat for a $1 donation.  The school raised $300 for VFW’s “Raise the Roof” campaign.  

Jonesboro School is challenging all Union County schools to have their own fund-raiser for the local VFW.  

The school says that this could easily raise a few thousand dollars for an organization which does so much for Union County schools and the community.

 

