Jonesboro students honored

Four Jonesboro School students recently received recognition for their achievements in writing.

Jaley Watkins earned second place in a Southern Illinois Reading Council short story contest.

Anna Hess received third place in the contest.

Watkins and Hess both are 8th grade students at Jonesboro School.

Cole Swaim received second place in a Veterans of Foreign Wars essay contest.

Thomas Coleman earned third place in the contest.

Swaim and Coleman both are 4th grade students at the school.