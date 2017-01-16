Journalism field trip

Thirty-seven junior high and high school students from Century School District No. 100 at Ullin and their teachers visited The Gazette-Democrat in Anna for a field trip on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The students are taking journalism classes at school and working on a quarterly student newspaper and online blog.

The trip to The Gazette-Democrat gave them the chance to ask questions about the different aspects of running and putting together a community newspaper.

Production manager and publisher of The Vienna Times Lonnie Hinton gave the students a tour of the office.