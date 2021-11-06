Judge Tim Denny announces candidacy

The Honorable Timothy D. Denny of Lick Creek has announced his candidacy for the Resident Circuit Judge position in Union County.

He has been filling a vacancy in that position since March. Denny announced his candidacy in a May 24 press release.

Denny said he sees this role as the culmination of his life’s work and a call he must answer.

“After law school, I returned home to Union County with intentions not only of establishing myself as an attorney but serving my community,” Denny said to friends and family as he announced his candidacy.

“I’ve had the opportunity to do that as a private attorney, as a husband and father, as a coach and an elder in my church. I feel that all of that has helped prepare me for this new role and a new way to serve my community as a judge.”

Nominated by Justice David Overstreet, Denny was appointed to the bench by the Illinois Supreme Court on March 1 in a ceremony which was held at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

Denny said he considers this to be a unique time and opportunity in the history of the court.

“The Illinois court system has over two hundred years of tradition but during the last couple of years serving in front of the bench and now sitting behind it, there are new challenges to address,” Denny said.

“Dealing with COVID-19 has demonstrated there are still ways to modernize and innovate in the court system.

“I believe we can work together with prosecutors and with members of law enforcement as judges to move the docket along more efficiently in order to bring swifter justice to victims, plaintiffs and defendants.”

Denny is the son of Don and Cheryl Denny and the husband of Kendra Denny. He has two children, Addison and Payton.

He credits his family with making him who he is today, stating that “the work ethic I was taught by my family has been one of the greatest assets in my life and career.”

Previously, Denny had been in private practice as an attorney since 2004. He believes the diverse nature of the work he’s done uniquely qualifies him as a judge.

“My career path has been evenly split between representing defendants and plaintiffs in litigation and has also been evenly split between working in large law firm settings and those of a small town firm,” Denny said.

“This has provided me with a diverse experience and perspective on the cases that will come before the circuit court.”