June blood drives set in Union County

Eligible donors in the Union County area are invited to help ease a shortage in the nation’s blood supply.

On May 28, the following statement was issued by AABB, America’s Blood Centers and the American Red Cross regarding the status of the nation’s blood supply:

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, AABB, America’s Blood Centers, the American Red Cross, and others in the blood community have been working together to monitor the nation’s blood supply and help reduce the risk of blood shortages.

This past March, during the early stages of the pandemic, the blood supply decreased to a critical level.

At that time, the blood community and policymakers issued public statements encouraging eligible individuals to donate blood.

Thanks to a strong response from the public, the blood supply was replenished through donors’ selfless acts.

Now, throughout the country, blood centers are reporting inventories falling to their lowest levels since the early stages of the pandemic as the nation’s hospitals resume elective surgeries.

In addition, blood drives continue to be canceled, as many businesses, high schools and community organizations remain closed, and social distancing measures have limited blood centers’ ability to collect blood at pre-pandemic levels.

The availability of an adequate blood supply is a key aspect of ensuring optimal treatment for all patients and must be replenished to help prevent shortages during the coming weeks and months.

AABB, America’s Blood Centers and the American Red Cross are joining together to urge eligible individuals to make an appointment to donate now.

Blood will continue to be needed throughout the summer and beyond.

Making and keeping an appointment to donate blood is the best way to help ensure the continued stability of the blood supply.

Blood collection organizations continue to follow the highest standards of safety and infection control.

To ensure optimal safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing measures and increased infection control protocols have been implemented.

Donors may be required to wear a face covering or mask while giving blood.

In addition, donation appointments are strongly encouraged to appropriately manage donor flow and ensure social distancing precautions are followed.

(AABB is an international, not-for-profit association representing individuals and institutions involved in the fields of transfusion medicine and biotherapies.)

Union County Blood Drives

Five American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled during June in Union County.

The following schedule of blood drives is posted on the website for the American Red Cross Paducah Blood Donation Center:

Tuesday, June 9, First Baptist Church, Dongola, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 10, Anna Heights Baptist Church, Anna, 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 11, First Baptist Church, Anna, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, June 19, Main Street Center, Anna, 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 25, Walmart supercenter store, Anna, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.