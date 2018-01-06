June busy month at Anna Arts Center

June promises to be a busy month at the Shawnee Hills Arts Council’s Anna Arts Center. The arts center is located at 125 W. Davie St. in Anna.

Here’s a look at the schedule of events on the arts center’s calendar:

Friday, June 1, 6:30 p.m., the home school Soul Schoolers drama club plans to present a play, “Where the Wild Things Go.” Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door.

Southern Illinois Music Festival events are scheduled June 5, 6 and 9. The festival is a regional event.

Chamber music featuring the works of Mozart, Mendelssohn and other composers will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 5. Tickets are $10; $5 for students.

Klassics for Kids is scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 6. The interactive program is designed to expose children to live classical music. Admission is free. Children of all ages are invited.

Opera Fest is planned at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 9. Admission is free. Members of the center’s young artist program will introduce children of all ages to opera.

The arts center will join in the celebration of the Annabelle Festival on Friday and Saturday, June 8-9.

Activities are planned at the arts center from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The schedule includes a painting party (the cost is $15), an Annabelle hydrangeas and Illinois bicentennial celebration competition and exhibition and an Annabelle Festival flower arrangement competition.

Other festival events are slated to include live music, children’s activities, a classic car show, a flower sale, speakers, vendors and carriage rides.

Several camps also are on the calendar during June at the arts center.

An art camp is planned June 18-22. Hours are from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Those who attend the camp will have an opportunity to discover the various kinds of art, from architecture to print.

The costs for the art camp is $50 for the week, or three children for $120, or attend the days you can for $10 per day.

A drama camp is scheduled June 18-29. Hours are from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Those who attend the camp will have an opportunity to learn aspects of the theater, from acting on stage to designing sets. No prior drama experience is required.

The camp is slated to include the performance of a one-act play at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 29.

The costs for the drama camp are $50, or three children for $120.

An arts camp is scheduled June 25-29. Hours are from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The camp will focus on the creation of art with the use of recycled materials.

An exhibit of the works which are created is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 29.

The costs for the art camp is $50 for the week, or three children for $120, or attend the days you can for $10 per day.

For information about any of the camps, email Lee Hackney at vabchlee@gmail.com or call 904-625-1109.