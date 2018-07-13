June weather warmer, wetter than normal

Weather during the month of June in the region was warmer and wetter than normal.

The National Weather Service office in Paducah reported that June’s weather was “a continuation of the warm May, with above normal temperatures dominating most of the month” in Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

Many locations in the region were around 3 to 4 degrees above normal.

There were only five days with daily temperatures below normal in Paducah and Cape Girardeau.

High temperatures were in the 90s for 14 straight days between June 6 and 19 in Paducah, and for 15 straight days in Cape Girardeau.

Paducah had its fifth warmest June on record, and the warmest June since 2010.

Cape Girardeau tied with 1984 for its third warmest June on record, behind 2010 and 1971.

While above normal temperatures were common, no record highs or warm lows were established, the weather service reported.

“The humidity was also oppressive for long stretches of time,” the weather service added. Dewpoints were constantly in the mid to upper 70s.

Paducah had 15 days when the dewpoint reached at least 75 degrees.

“The dewpoint is basically a measure of how humid the air feels, and anything over 70 is quite uncomfortable to most people,” the weather service explained.

Heat index values topped 100 degrees on many days during June.

“Much of the region registered a wetter than normal June to some degree,” the weather service reported.

Cape Girardeau had its second wettest June on record, behind 1989.

A record daily rainfall of 4.16 inches was measured on June 25 in Cape Girardeau. This also was the largest calendar day rainfall for the month of June, surpassing 3.63 inches, which was set on June 28, 1989.

June was an active month in terms of thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms occurred on several days during the month.

The two most widespread events happened on June 26 and June 28. Damaging winds were the biggest impact from the events.

The weather service reported that the June 28 storm was classified as a derecho event, with widespread wind damage observed across Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky.

June Weather in Union County

During the month of June, local weather observer Dana Cross recorded the following statistics in Jonesboro:

The high temperature for the month was 95 degrees, recorded on June 15 and 16. The average high was 90.

The low temperature for the month was 54, which was recorded on June 4. The average low was 66.

Rainfall during the month totalled 6.60 inches.

The most rain in a 24-hour period was 2.53 inches, which was recorded on June 26.

Through the end of June, precipitation for 2018 had totalled 39.33 inches.