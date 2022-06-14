Home / Home

Jury finds man guilty of sexual assault charges

Tue, 06/14/2022 - 12:41pm admin

Pulaski County State’s Attorney Lisa C. Casper reports that Jared Wade Hinman Sr., 39,  was found guilty Thursday, May 26, after a two-day jury trial, on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, both Class X felonies, and one count of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony. 

The case was prosecuted by Casper and Appellate Prosecutor Lorinda M. Lamken. 

Following an investigation by Illinois State Police, a warrant was issued for Hinman’s arrest. 

Hinman was arrested in April 2021 by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Benton, Ky.

A sentencing hearing has been set for 9 a.m. July 29 at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Mound City. 

The state’s attorney said the conviction is non-probationable and Hinman will be sentenced to mandatory prison. Hinman faces between 16 and 75 years in prison. 

Hinman remains in custody at the Pulaski County Detention Center, pending sentencing.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

