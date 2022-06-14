Jury finds man guilty of sexual assault charges

Pulaski County State’s Attorney Lisa C. Casper reports that Jared Wade Hinman Sr., 39, was found guilty Thursday, May 26, after a two-day jury trial, on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, both Class X felonies, and one count of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony.

The case was prosecuted by Casper and Appellate Prosecutor Lorinda M. Lamken.

Following an investigation by Illinois State Police, a warrant was issued for Hinman’s arrest.

Hinman was arrested in April 2021 by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Benton, Ky.

A sentencing hearing has been set for 9 a.m. July 29 at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Mound City.

The state’s attorney said the conviction is non-probationable and Hinman will be sentenced to mandatory prison. Hinman faces between 16 and 75 years in prison.

Hinman remains in custody at the Pulaski County Detention Center, pending sentencing.