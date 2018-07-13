Kelli R. Wood honored for work with clients

Kelli R. Wood of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Jonesboro recently won the firm’s Ed Armstrong Award for her exceptional achievement in building client relationships.

Wood was one of 1,912 of the firm’s more than 16,000 financial advisors to receive the Ed Armstrong Award.

The award is named after Ed Armstrong, who built a successful branch office and has contributed to his community of Grand Island, Neb., since 1977.

“Kelli’s success hinges on her ability to know and understand the financial needs and goals of her clients, long-term individual investors,” said Jim Weddle, the firm’s managing partner.

“Our clients most appreciate recommendations tailored to their situations and the high level of personal service Kelli provides.”

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada.