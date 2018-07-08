Kelsey McCrite earns academic scholarship

Kelsey McCrite was awarded the Wrangler Academic Scholarship when she attended the National Little Britches Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, Okla., which was July 9-13.

Each year, Wrangler awards $8,000 in academic scholarships.

High school seniors are encouraged to complete the scholarship application and to submit their transcripts for consideration.

Criteria for the scholarship awards are based on academic excellence.

The top boy and top girl each receive a $2,000 award and the next four earn $1,000 scholarships.

Traditionally, the scholarships are awarded during an awards ceremony at the National Little Britches Finals Rodeo.

All recipients must be present in Wrangler attire and must have met all of the criteria, or the award is handed to the next highest scored application.

Kelsey has been awarded the top female academic scholarship for 2018.

McCrite is the daughter of Danny and Julie McCrite of Tamms.

She will be attending Murray State University in the fall to pursue a degree in pre-veterinary medicine.

While attending Murray State she will be competing on the university’s rodeo team.