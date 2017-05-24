Kidney Mobile slated to offer free screenings during visit to Vienna

Southern Seven Health Department has invited the Kidney Mobile from the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois to provide free health screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at the Shawnee Worship Center, which is located at 98 Oliver St. in Vienna.

The Kidney Mobile is a custom mobile unit offering free prevention education and health screenings for kidney disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes to Illinois communities.

No appointments are necessary, and you must be 18 years of age or older to be screened.

A typical screening usually takes 30 to 45 minutes, and includes free comprehensive tests and the opportunity for each participant to review his/her screening results on-site with a trained medical professional.

The Kidney Mobile provides necessary recommendations based on screening results, referrals to health care providers and education and tips on maintaining a healthier lifestyle.

Statistics from the National Kidney Foundation show that of the 50,000 Illinois residents screened to date, over 80 percent of those screened were found to have at least one abnormal test result.

The health department notes that this statistic indicates how important it is to provide free, chronic disease screenings and education in communities throughout Illinois, particularly in areas deemed most at-risk.

For more information regarding the free screenings, contact Carolyn Pieroni at the Southern Seven Health Department administrative office, phone 618-634-2297, extension 155.