Kids fishing programs offered in Murphysboro

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, announces plans for free kids fishing programs during July at Lake Murphysboro State Park.

Programs are scheduled on the following Fridays: July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. The program will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. each day.

The programs will be presented by an IDNR urban fishing coordinator.

Programs will be geared toward children who are 5 to 12 years of age and will cover the basics of fishing.

All supplies, including poles and bait, will be provided.

More information is available by contacting the visitors center at Giant City State Park near Makanda, phone 618-457-4836.