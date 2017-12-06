Klassics for Kids program presented

The Anna Arts Center hosted a Klassics for Kids program and performance Monday morning, June 5. A woodwind quintet performed selections from Beethoven and Mozart for more than 50 children and parents. The musicians introduced each instrument using a variation of “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” and taught the kids about the different components of music. The free program is part of the 13th annual Southern Illinois Music Festival, which began May 26 and concludes on Sunday, June 11. Photos by Amber Skelton.