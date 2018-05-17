Knights Templar planning service at Cross of Peace

The Knights Templar of Southern Illinois plan to host their 11th annual worship service at the foot of the Cross of Peace on Bald Knob Mountain near Alto Pass.

The service is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 19, and is open to the public.

The service is held to observe the ascension of Jesus Christ following his resurrection.

Organizers said in a news release that the “service is a typical worship service and would be acceptable to all Christian believers.”

Those who plan to attend are advised to bring a lawn chair, and a jacket or blanket if the weather is cool.

An offering will be collected. The offering will be divided between the Cross of Peace and the Knights Templar Holy Land Excursion Fund.

The excursion fund provides expense-paid trips for clergy members to the Holy Land.

After the service, all are welcome to attend a Dutch treat lunch which is planned at the Cobden Masonic Lodge.

The lodge is located along Skyline Drive between Alto Pass and Cobden.