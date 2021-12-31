Know Consequences of Drinking, Driving

Each year in Illinois, hundreds of people die needlessly as the result of drinking or drugged driving.

Hundreds more are seriously injured or permanently disabled, and millions of dollars of property damage occur.

Here are some things you should know about the consequences of drinking and driving in Illinois.

DUI Conviction Penalties for Adults

First DUI Conviction

Minimum of one-year loss of full driving privileges.

Possible imprisonment for up to one year.

Maximum fine of $2,500.

.160 BAC and above mandatory minimum fine of $500.00 and 100 hours of community service.

Second DUI Conviction

Minimum five-year loss of full driving privileges for a second conviction in a 20-year period.

Mandatory five days imprisonment or 240 hours community service.

Possible imprisonment for up to one year.

Maximum fine of $2,500.

.160 BAC and above mandatory minimum fine of $1,250.00 and 2 days in jail.

Third DUI Conviction: Class 2 Felony

Minimum ten-year loss of full driving privileges.

Possible imprisonment for up to seven years.

Maximum fine of $25,000.

.160 BAC and above mandatory minimum fine of $2,500.00 and 90 days in jail.

Aggravated DUI

Class 4 felony (following a crash resulting in great bodily harm or permanent disfigurement).

Minimum of two-year loss of full driving privileges.

Mandatory 10 days imprisonment or 480 hours community service (with probation or conditional discharge).

Possible imprisonment for up to 12 years.

Maximum fine of $25,000.

Source: Illinois State Police