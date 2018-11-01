Kornthal Church named Architectural Wonder

A landmark Union County church has earned special recognition.

Baysinger Architects in Marion on Dec. 29 announced its fifth annual Top 10 Architectural Wonders of Southern Illinois list.

The list for 2017 includes the historic Kornthal Church in Union County. Kornthal Church is located south of Jonesboro, just off Illinois Route 127.

The list of Architectural Wonders includes a church, a mansion, a bottling plant, a bridge and more.

The 2017 list of the Top 10 Architectural Wonders of Southern Illinois includes:

Kornthal Church near Jonesboro, completed in 1852.

The Coca-Cola building at Du Quoin, completed in 1949.

The Gallatin County Courthouse in Shawneetown, completed in 1939.

The Massac Theatre in Metropolis, completed in 1938.

West Frankfort City Hall, completed in 1931.

Riverlore Mansion in Cairo, completed in 1865.

The old depot in Carbondale, completed in 1903.

Mary’s River bridge near Chester, completed in 1854.

The Granada Theatre in Mt. Vernon, completed in 1937-1938.

The depot in Tamms, completed in 1899.

“As we celebrated the close of the year 2017, it’s important we celebrate and recognize the rich architectural diversity of Southern Illinois,” said Baysinger Architects managing partner Michael Baysinger.

Baysinger noted that the Southern Illinois area has a “rich, rich history” and many of the properties on the 2017 list reflect the growth and change of the region.

The Top 10 Architectural Wonders of Southern Illinois List was created in 2013.

With the announcement of the 2017 list, a total of 50 structures have been recognized by Baysinger Architects.

Geographically, the 50 Architectural Wonders can be found in 34 communities covering 15 counties in Southern Illinois.

Six structures in Union County have been featured on the list over the years.

Along with Kornthal Church on the 2017 list, other local structures include, by year:

2016: St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, Anna.

2014: the Cross of Peace on Bald Knob Mountain near Alto Pass.

2013: Stinson Memorial Library in Anna, the Goff Duncan Castle near Cobden and Giant City Lodge near Makanda.

The 2017 list, and lists from previous years, along with their locations on a map, can be viewed online at BaysingerintheCommunity.com.