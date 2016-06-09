Kornthal ice cream supper set

An ice cream supper is planned Saturday evening, Sept. 10, at historic Kornthal Church in Union County.

The church is located 2.5 miles south of Jonesboro, just off Illinois Route 127.

Serving is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. The menu will include brats, pork steaks, hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts.

Donations of non-refrigerated dessert items are welcomed. Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church.

For more information, call Duane Hileman at 833-8745.