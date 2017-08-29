Labor Day weekend auto racing scheduled at Du Quoin State Fair

After a successful weekend of Illinois State Fair racing, the staff of Track Enterprises was preparing for a huge Labor Day weekend of auto racing at the Du Quoin State Fair in Du Quoin.

Du Quoin’s Magic Mile is set to host the USAC Silver Crown Series presented by Traxxas, the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards and the UMP DIRTcar Modifieds.

This year, racing will be back to a Sunday-Monday program, as it was for many years.

Racing is scheduled to begin Sunday, Sept. 3, as the USAC Silver Crown Series presented by Traxxas heads to the track to run in the Ted Horn 100.

The DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will be racing in the 24th edition of the Bill Oldani Memorial.

On Labor Day Monday, the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards are trackside for the 64th edition of the General Tire Grabber 100.

Pit gates are scheduled to open on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 1 p.m., with the grandstands at 4 p.m., hotlaps at 5 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m. with modified heats followed by the Ted Horn 100.

The ARCA Racing Series, presented by Menards comes to town on the following day for the General Tire Grabber 100 presented by Federated Car Care.

Monday pits are set to open at 6:30 a.m., with grandstands opening at 9 a.m.

ARCA practice will be on track at 10:45 a.m. with modifieds trackside for hotlaps at noon.

General Tire pole qualifying will take place at 12:30 p.m., with the modified feature to follow at 1:30 p.m.

The green flag is set to drop on the General Tire Grabber 100 presented by Federated Car Care at 3 p.m.

For ticket information, call 618-542-1535.