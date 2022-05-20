Laddie Ellen Britton, 89, died Sunday, May 8, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Laddie and Eileen Lesikar; and a brother Johnie Lesikar.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, John Edward Britton Jr.; son Stephen Edward Britton and wife Sondra; daughters Pamela Gail Britton and husband Nubbin Chamblee, and Julie Anna Burger and husband Bobby; sisters Lynda Smith and Jerry McIlwain; grandchildren Heather Duty and husband Brian and Matthew Patton and wife Ashton; three great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher and friend.

She married the love of her life, John Edward Britton Jr., in 1953, and they were blessed with 69 wonderful years together.

Being a military wife of a U.S. Air Force officer, Laddie and John traveled and moved all over the country. They also spent time in Japan. She loved to travel and to see the world, and she especially loved going on cruises.

Mrs. Britton was well educated and earned a master’s degree in education. She enjoyed a teaching career of more than 25 years. Most of her career was in the Meridian School District in Mounds.

In her spare time, she loved gardening and taking care of her flowers. She also enjoyed all types of card games and playing Mahjong with her friends at Village on the Park.

