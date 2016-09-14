Ladies Nite Out planned in Cobden
Wed, 09/14/2016 - 11:07am admin
Ladies Nite Out is planned Friday, Sept. 16, in Cobden.
The event is presented by the Cobden Community & Business Association.
Hours are from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Ladies Nite Out will feature food, shopping discounts, raffles, giveaways and other activities.
Those who plan to attend will be able to pick up a gift bag in the park in downtown Cobden.
Diamond Dog is scheduled to perform starting at 8:30 p.m. at The Old Feed Store in downtown Cobden.