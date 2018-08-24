Landscaping program set

Fall and winter landscaping in Southern Illinois will be the topic of a program which is planned Monday, Aug. 27, in Carbondale.

The program is set for 7 p.m. at the Carbondale Township Building, which is located at 216 E. Monroe St. Entry is through the green door on the alley, in the back of the Newell House.

The guest speaker is scheduled to be Laurel Toussaint, who has more than four decades of native landscaping experience.

The program is being presented by the Tupelo Wild Ones.