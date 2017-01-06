Lane closures noted on local interstates

The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, is alerting motorists about lane closures on Interstates 57 and 24 in Williamson and Johnson counties.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, northbound I-57 was scheduled to be reduced to one lane at the Johnson County line (milepost 43).

In addition, I-24 westbound will be reduced to one lane (at milepost 1).

Various phases of work continue to the Illinois Route 148 interchange.

The closures are necessary due to rehabilitation work which is planned on the highway.

Due to the high volume of traffic on this section of the highway, IDOT reported that major delays can be expected daily between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

IDOT advised in a news release that motorists should be aware that incidents causing delays can occur at any time.

The work will consist of removing the existing surface, fracturing (rubblizing) the existing concrete pavement to create a new base and placing new hot mix asphalt pavement and shoulders.

This phase of the work is scheduled to last through July 3.

IDOT reported that a smart traffic control system will convey real-time traffic delay information to message boards located in advance of the work along I-57, I-24 and approaches to the interstate.

Motorists are urged by IDOT to pay attention to the messages and seek alternate routes when directed.

Local traffic is encouraged to utilize other state routes to avoid this section of roadway if possible.

Illinois Routes 146 and 37 have been marked as a detour route for through traffic.

IDOT District 9 posts updates on Twitter at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict9.