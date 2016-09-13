Home / News / Late start classes set at college

Late start classes set at college

Tue, 09/13/2016 - 9:54am admin

Students can still sign up to attend fall classes at Shawnee Community College.

Late start instruction is scheduled to begin on Sept. 19.

Classes are scheduled at the college’s main campus near Ullin. Classes also are planned at the college’s extension centers in Anna, Cairo and Metropolis.

A schedule of the late start classes is available online at http://www.shawneecc.edu/admissions/course_search.asp. 

Current Shawnee Community College students can register for late start classes on Saints Online or by contacting their advisor.

For more information or to speak with an advisor, call 618-634-3200 or visit www.shawneecc.edu.

