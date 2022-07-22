Late-summer hunting opportunities noted

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, is announcing late-summer hunting opportunities for 2022.

Hunting seasons are scheduled to begin in August and September.

IDNR noted that hunting licenses can be purchased through the department’s online license portal at https://exploremoreil.com or in person at a participating vendor.

A list of participating vendors can be found online at https://www.exploremoreil.com/agentlocator.

Additional details will be announced in the forthcoming 2022-2023 edition of IDNR’s Hunting and Trapping Digest.

Information about hunting and trapping in Illinois also can be found online at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/default.aspx.

IDNR announced the following information about upcoming hunting seasons:

Squirrel, statewide: Aug. 1, 2022-Feb. 15, 2023. Daily limit of 5, possession limit of 10*.

Dove (mourning and white-winged), statewide: Sept. 1-Nov. 14, 2022, and Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 9, 2023. Daily limit of 15, possession limit of 45.

Teal, statewide, all zones: Sept. 10-25, 2022. Daily limit of 6, possession limit of 18**.

Rail (Sora and Virginia only), statewide, all zones: Sept. 10-Nov. 18, 2022. Daily limit of 25, possession limit of 75.

Snipe, statewide, all zones: Sept. 10-Dec. 25, 2022. Daily limit of 8, possession limit of 24.

Canada geese (early season), North and Central Zones: Sept. 1-15, 2022. Daily limit of 5, possession limit of 15.

Canada geese (early season), South Central and South Zones: Sept. 1-15, 2022. Daily limit of 2, possession limit of 6.

IDNR added the following information about the seasons:

*Squirrel season is closed Nov. 18-20 and Dec. 1-4 in counties open for firearm deer hunting.

** “Zones” refers to waterfowl hunting zones established in Illinois per U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regulations. The following link has more details and a map of waterfowl zones and season dates for the period 2021-2025: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/news/Documents/IDNR-Waterfowl-2021-2025.pdf.