Lawyer in Courthouse session set

Those in need of help with answering legal questions are invited to attend a free Lawyer in the Courthouse event which is planned March 24 at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon in the community room at the courthouse, which is located at 309 W. Market St.

Lawyer in the Courthouse is being presented by the Union County circuit clerk’s office in coordination with the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Access to Justice.

To reserve a spot, call 833-5913, option 3, or email circuitclerk@unioncountyil.gov.