Lawyer in Library program scheduled at Anna library

Persons who want to represent themselves in court, or those who have a legal matter to discuss, will have the opportunity for a 20-minute, private, in-person consultation with attorney Gene Turk through the Lawyer in the Library program offered at the Stinson Memorial Public Library in Anna.

A Lawyer in the Library session is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon May 25 at the Anna library. Sessions also are scheduled in June and July.

The library is located at 409 S. Main St. in Anna. Turk has practiced law in Carbondale since 1991.

There is no fee for the Lawyer in the Library, but preregistration is required. Preregistration is available by calling the library at 833-2521. Space is limited.

Those who make an appointment are asked to bring any paperwork pertaining to their legal matter, if applicable, with them.

The only requirements for participation is the patron must not be represented by an attorney in the matter and the patron must reside in one of the nine counties of the Illinois First Judicial Circuit.

The circuit includes Alexander, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson counties.

More information about the program is available by contacting Stinson Memorial Public Library director Sarah Watkins at 833-2521 or Brenda Sprague at the office of the chief judge at 618-997-1234.