Lawyer in Library program set in Anna

Stinson Memorial Library in Anna continues to offer Lawyer in the Library programs. The library is located at 409 S. Main St. in Anna.

The Lawyer in the Library program is scheduled at the Anna library on Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Lawyer in the Library program offers an opportunity for self-represented litigants to sit down with attorney Gene Turk for a private, one-on-one, 20-minute question-and-answer session about their legal situation.

There is no fee for the Lawyer in the Library program. Preregistration is requested and can be done with a library staff member at Stinson’s main floor circulation desk.

Those who plan to come are asked to check in at the library circulation desk on the date of the program.

Those who want to participate in the program are advised to bring any paperwork pertaining to their legal matter, if applicable.

For more information about the program, contact Sarah Watkins or any staff member at the library by phone at 618-833-2521.

Organizers voiced appreciation to the following individuals:

First Judicial Circuit Chief Judge William J. Thurston and Union County Presiding Judge Tyler R. Edmonds for their support of the program.

Attorney Gene Turk for his local coordination of the service to the community and for offering his services pro bono.

Stinson Memorial Public Library director Sarah Watkins for her support of the program and its goal of helping patrons with legal situations.

Library staff members for their help in making the program run smoothly and successfully.

The Lawyer in the Library program initially was launched with a Self-Represented Litigant Coordinator Grant through Access to Justic Division, Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts; Brenda Sprague, coordinator, Office of the Chief Judge, First Judicial Circuit.