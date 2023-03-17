Lawyer in Library program set at Stinson

Stinson Memorial Public Library plans to offer a Lawyer in the Library program from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18. The library is located at 409 S. Main St. in Anna.

The Lawyer in the Library program offers an opportunity for self-represented litigants to sit down with attorney Gene Turk for a private, one-on-one, 20-minute question and answer session about their legal situation. There is no fee.

Those who want to participate in the program are asked to preregister with a library staff member at the main floor circulation desk.

Litigants are asked to bring any paperwork pertaining to their legal question or situation, if applicable.

For more information about the program, or to preregister, call library director Sarah Watkins or any staff member at the Stinson Memorial Public Library at 833-2521.

Organizers voiced appreciation to the following people:

First Judicial Circuit Chief Judge William J. Thurston and Union County Presiding Judge Timothy D. Denny for their support of the program.

Attorney Gene Turk for his local coordination of the service to the community and offering services without fees.

Library director Sarah Watkins for her support of the program which is aimed at helping patrons with legal situations.

Daniel Droge and additional library staff members for their help in making the program run smoothly and successfully.

The Lawyer in the Library was initially launched with a Self-Represented Litigant Coordinator Grant through Access to Justice Division, Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts, Brenda Sprague, coordinator, Office of the Chief Judge, First Judicial Circuit.

The program continues with attorney Gene Turk volunteering his services to coordinate with the library.