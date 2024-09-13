Lawyer in Library programs scheduled in area communities

Each month at local public libraries in the First Judicial Circuit in Southern Illinois, volunteer attorneys are working to help self-represented litigants through the Lawyer in the Library program.

Organizers of the program note that with locations across the Southern Illinois region, free legal advice is available nearby.

The Lawyer in the Library program provides patrons needing help with a legal issue an opportunity to sit down with an attorney for a private, one-on-one, approximately 20-minute session, to receive advice or help with legal documents.

There is no fee, but preregistration is required at most locations.

On the date of a session, those seeking assistance are advised to check in at the library registration desk and bring paperwork pertaining to their legal question or situation, if applicable. The program may be limited to one visit per patron.

More information about the program, as well as preregistration to speak to an attorney, are available by contacting one of the participating libraries.

The upcoming schedule for the program in Union County area communities includes:

Anna: Stinson Memorial Public Library, 618-833-2521. Attorney Gene Turk, Sept. 19, noon to 2 p.m.

Carbondale: Carbondale Public Library, 618-457-0354. Attorney Gene Turk Sept. 18, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attorney Christine Heins Sept. 19, noon to 2 p.m.

Mounds: Mounds Public Library, 618-745-6610 (quarterly sessions). Attorney Julian Valdes, Sept. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Olive Branch: Dodge Memorial Public Library, 618-776-9200. Attorney Julian Valdes, Sept. 12 and Sept. 26, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Vienna: Vienna Carnegie Public Library, 618-658-5051. Attorney Julian Valdes, Sept. 20, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those involved with the program voiced their appreciation to the following for their support:

Chief Judge William J. Thurston, First Circuit judges and circuit clerks, volunteer attorneys, library directors, library program coordinators and other library staff members.

Each Lawyer in the Library program is initially launched with a Self-Represented Litigant/Access to Justice Improvement Grant, ATJ Grant, funding through the Access to Justice Division, Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts.

The programs continue with each volunteer attorney coordinating with the library and the Office of the Chief Judge, Brenda Sprague, executive assistant to the chief judges and ATJ Grant coordinator. www.firstcircuitil.org.