Lawyer in Library programs set at Stinson

Patrons who want to represent themselves in court, or have a legal matter to discuss, will have the opportunity for a 20-minute, private, in-person consultation with attorney Gene Turk through the Lawyer in the Library program offered at Stinson Memorial Public Library in Anna.

The library is located at 409 S. Main St. in Anna. Turk has practiced law in Carbondale since 1991.

The Lawyer in the Library program is scheduled at the Anna library on the following dates and times:

Aug. 17, noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to noon. Sept. 14, noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to noon. Oct. 12, noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to noon.

There is no fee for the Lawyer in the Library program, but preregistration is required.

Preregistration is available by calling the Anna library at 833-2521. Space is limited.

Those who want to participate in the program are advised to bring any paperwork pertaining to their legal matter, if applicable.

The only requirements for participation are that the patron must not be represented by an attorney in the matter and the patron must reside in one of the nine counties of the Illinois First Judicial Circuit.

The circuit includes Alexander, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, and Williamson counties.

For more information about the program, contact Stinson Memorial Public Library director Sarah Watkins at 833-2521.

Organizers voiced support to the following individuals:

First Judicial Circuit Chief Judge William J. Thurston and Union County Presiding Judge Tyler R. Edmonds for their support of this program.

Attorney Gene Turk for his service to the community.

Stinson Memorial Public Library director Sarah Watkins for her dedication to the program, helping patrons with legal information and overseeing this program locally.

The Stinson Memorial Public Library staff members for their help in making the program run smoothly and successfully.

The Lawyer in the Library program initially was launched with a Self-Represented Litigant Coordinator Grant through Access to Justic Division, Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts; Brenda Sprague, coordinator, Office of the Chief Judge, First Judicial Circuit. Free consulations are provided by volunteer attorneys.