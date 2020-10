The City of Anna has announced plans to offer leaf pick up during the week of Nov. 2-6.

The city notes that leaves must be raked to the curb, but not in the street.

Leaves also must be free of all debris, including tree limbs, bags, trash and other items.

Those who would like to have leaves picked up are asked to contact Anna City Hall by phone at 833-8528 by Oct. 28 to be placed on the schedule.