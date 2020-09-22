Leave No Trace course planned at Touch of Nature

A course scheduled at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center is designed to prepare participants to promote responsible use of the outdoors.

Registration is underway for the Leave No Trace Master Educator course, which is planned Oct. 20-24. The program will comply with current Illinois COVID-19 safety measures.

The course will be at Touch of Nature’s 3,100-acre facility, which is located about 8 miles south of Carbondale on Giant City Road.

The program provides a comprehensive overview of Leave No Trace techniques with practical applications.

Group sizes will be limited in compliance with Illinois guidelines.

Participants will receive a complete equipment list prior to the beginning of the class. Group gear including fuel, ground tarps, a first-aid kit and water filter will be provided.

Equipment will be available for rental. Tents, sleeping bags and pads, internal frame backpacks and stoves are available for $20. A pot and pan set with cooking utensils rents for $5.

Registration for the October session is on a first-come, first-served basis at ton.siu.edu/program-areas/trainings-and-workshops/leave-no-trace/master-educator.php. The cost is $495.

For more information, contact Erik Oberg at eriko@siu.edu or 618-453-3945.