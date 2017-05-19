Leaving their mark

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School seniors decided to leave their mark on their beloved educational establishment. They put their high school up for sale as their senior class prank.

Last Thursday evening, the A-J seniors all came together to help assist with putting their high school “up for sale” by making a foreclosure banner and plastering fliers of the school’s dimensions up around the high school and around the Anna and Jonesboro community.

Meghan Smith, the president of this year’s A-JCHS graduating class, stated in an email, “that the prank was unique, on the lighter scale and done in good clean fun. We wanted to leave a positive, fun loving legacy of the AJ class of 2017.”

Smith stated that the seniors ended their evening together in a high-spirited, good-natured game of water slide kickball on the practice field.