Legislation designed to help Illinois seniors

Bills which were designed to increase Illinois seniors’ access to high-speed internet and to provide more convenience with permanent identification cards have been signed into law.

The measures were signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner.

House Bill 5752 creates the Broadband Advisory Council to explore ways to expand broadband access, often called high-speed internet, throughout the state, including in unserved and under-served areas.

The bill, initiated by AARP, provides specifics on the council’s membership, powers and duties.

The council will be administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, DCEO.

Just under four in 10 people ages 65 and older have high-speed internet access in their homes, compared to 77 percent of the 30- to 49-year-old demographic, according to AARP Illinois’ most recent data.

Many seniors need broadband access to benefit from web-based technologies that support aging in place, such as telehealth and “smart home” systems.

Other uses include self-management of chronic diseases that can help prevent or postpone functional decline, such as home-based smart medical services.

State Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, said that signing of the bill was “a positive step forward for those rural communities in Illinois that have had limited internet connectivity, they’ve been under-served and held back.

“In today’s world, this is a basic utility. I’m grateful we’re broadening our horizons and recognizing that everyone needs reliable access to this vital tool.”

The ability to work part-time from home online could be particularly valuable to older adults who are facing growing demands to manage complex health, retirement and care arrangements.

The bill was supported by AARP of Illinois, AT&T, the Illinois Farm Bureau, the Illinois Municipal League, the Illinois Telecommunications Association, the Illinois Department on Aging DCEO.

House Bill 4424 eases the renewal requirements for Illinois identification cards for the state’s seniors.

It provides that identification cards issued to Illinoisans over 65 are permanent and do not need to be renewed. ID cards issued to those 65 and older will continue to be free of charge.

The bill also provides that Illinois Person with a Disability ID cards will expire after 10 years.

The initiative was supported by the Illinois secretary of state and the AARP.