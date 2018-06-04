Legislation supports creation of broadband advisory council

As state and national infrastructure continues to develop at a fast pace, State Rep. Natalie Phelps Finnie, D-Harrisburg, is promoting legislation to create a broadband advisory council.

Phelps Finnie said the advisory council would help to craft modern broadband services for all Illinois residents.

“I want to make sure that the people in Southern Illinois benefit from the continuing technology in the world we live in now,” Phelps Finnie said in a news release.

“As a resident of the one of the most rural counties in the state, I know firsthand the struggle that many face when it comes to acquiring or using broadband in their homes or businesses.

“Goods, services and information are constantly developing and people need to have access to quality, high-speed internet services and more so they aren’t left in the dark.”

Phelps Finnie is sponsoring House Bill 5752, which establishes the broadband advisory council.

Its purpose is to find the best ways to bring high-speed internet throughout Illinois, especially downstate, and to level the playing field for economic development and streamline local governments.

The broadband advisory council will work through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to report its findings for quality broadband services to the governor and Illinois General Assembly.

“The age of dial-up and antiquated services is already being phased out in many places in the state,” said Phelps Finnie.

“It is time to have a frank and open discussion about what type of quality services our residents deserve in this economy, and it is my hope that this council will help in developing new broadband expansion in Southern Illinois.”

Phelps Finnie represents the 118th District in Southern Illinois, which includes all or portions of the following counties: Alexander, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline and Union.