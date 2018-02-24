Legislator attends state budget address

The second major milestone in Illinois state government for the year was hit last week, with lawmakers coming together from both the Senate and the House of Representatives to listen to the annual budget address on Feb. 14 in Springfield.

The address was delivered by Gov. Bruce Rauner.

After attending the speech, State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, said he was cautiously optimistic about the spending plan presented to the Illinois General Assembly.

“One of the fundamentally basic, but still critical, aspects of the governor’s spending plan is that it is balanced, adhering to our Constitutional requirement and calling for the state to spend within its means,” Fowler said in a news release.

“Stability won’t be sustained on a foundation of reckless spending or a crushing tax burden. We have to be realistic and responsible, working toward a brighter future for our state by putting an end to the cycle of overspending and overtaxing.”

Fowler said that other key points from the speech critical for downstate Illinois included $100 million for higher education improvements, $100 million for statewide emergency repairs and calls for 100 new Illinois State Police cadets, urging a tougher approach toward crime.

“Another exciting component to the proposed budget is the direct investment in the future of Southern Illinois, allocating $1 million toward the Cairo river port project,” Fowler said.

“Our region has so much to offer this state in terms of opportunities, future development and potential. I’m extremely encouraged that this budget recognizes the need to invest in Southern Illinois and takes steps toward revitalizing and reviving Cairo and our surrounding communities.”

With a balanced budget on the table, Fowler stressed the importance for lawmakers to work together moving forward.

“This budget isn’t perfect and just like any other budget proposal, we have work ahead of us and tough decisions to make," he said.

"However, we have a good starting foundation: a balanced budget that outlines some of the critical areas for Illinois to address.

"Lawmakers now have a responsibility to come together, pass the reforms our state so desperately needs, and pass a budget that works for our state and the people we represent,” Fowler said.

Hero Lost

In other news last week, Fowler said that Illinois lost a true hero when Chicago Police Department commander Paul Bauer was shot and killed on Feb. 13.

In honor of his memory, all entities governed by the Illinois Flag Display Act were instructed to fly both the United States and Illinois state flags at half-staff.

Bauer lost his life while confronting an armed suspect outside the James R. Thompson Center, a state government office building in downtown Chicago. Bauer was a 31-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department.

Voter Registration

Fowler also was reminding people about a voter registration deadline.

Illinois residents looking to vote in the March 20 primary election needed to be registered by Feb. 20, which was the end of the regular registration period.

Fowler said the deadline also applied to those people who need to change their names or addresses.

More information about registration and how to vote can be found on Fowler’s website at senatorfowler.com.

News from the District

Before heading back to Springfield for the week, Fowler joined Mineral Products Inc. in Harrisburg to learn more about the first railroad cleaning machine, manufactured and assembled in Southern Illinois.

This one-of-a-kind machine is 45 months in the making, bringing innovation and opportunity to the region.

Fowler said he is excited about the development, noting the potential for economic growth and development when the machine hits the market.

Fowler said he intends to join Mineral Products when they unveil their product in March.

Fowler also joined the Anna Morris Retired Teachers Association for its breakfast meeting, answering questions and discussing their thoughts and concerns about issues impacting their members.

Fowler welcomed students from the Saline County CEO program to his district office. Fowler is a mentor with the innovative program, working to encourage entrepreneurship and leadership among the participants.