Legislator: Budget funds schools, may offer tax relief

Following the passage of a bipartisan and balanced state budget, State Rep. Natalie Phelps Finnie, D-Elizabethtown, is highlighting additional state funding for Southern Illinois schools.

Phelps Finnie said that the additional funding could help to lower local property tax burdens for homeowners.

“The budget plan was not perfect, but it was the result of negotiation and compromise between Democrats and Republicans to avoid another disastrous budget impasse,” Phelps Finnie said in a news release.

“The bipartisan budget I supported invests more money to the schools that I represent, building on last year’s appropriation of nearly $5 million.

“For too long, the state has shortchanged schools in our communities, forcing our schools to rely more heavily on property taxes for funding.

“Passing legislation ensuring that the state pays its fair share to our schools is a significant step for long-term property tax relief.”

Phelps Finnie supported the budget plan signed into law by Gov. Bruce Rauner which increases state funding for local schools, building on last year’s $4,699,100.45 influx in new state funding and the new evidence-based funding formula approved by the legislature last year.

“The state must continue making investments in our schools,” Phelps Finnie said.

“This additional funding for Southern Illinois schools contained in the state budget is a positive step in ensuring that all of our schools receive the resources they need to succeed.”