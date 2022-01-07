Legislator honored by chamber

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce has named State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, as a Champion of Free Enterprise for his contributions to the defense of free enterprise and the furtherance of economic opportunities for all Illinoisans.

The Illinois Chamber rated all members of the 102nd General Assembly based on each legislator’s votes on the key business-related legislation of the past two years. These bills of importance were determined by staff and the Illinois Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee.

The Champion of Free Enterprise award corresponds with the release of the Illinois Chamber 102nd General Assembly Legislative Ratings.

With more than 10,000 bills and resolutions introduced in 102nd General Assembly, the votes in the Senate and House of Representatives were selected based on their potential impact on the Illinois economy and members of the business community.