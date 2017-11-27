Legislator to host town hall meeting in Cairo

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, State Rep. Natalie Phelps Finnie, D-Elizabethtown, plans to host a town hall meeting in Cairo.

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. in the gymnasium at Cairo High School, which is located at 4201 Sycamore St.

The town hall meeting is open to the public. Phelps Finnie said that local residents are encouraged to attend the town hall meeting to get the latest legislative update from Springfield, as well as discuss state issues that concern them.

“In order to do my job most effectively, I need to hear directly from my constituents about the issues that concern them,” Phelps Finnie said.

“I take this responsibility very seriously, so I spend my time walking door to door, meeting with local leaders and small business owners, and hosting meetings like this upcoming town hall in Cairo.”

“As state representative, one of the most important things to me is being accessible to the people that I represent.

“There are many issues facing our state. Through this town hall meeting, I want to talk to folks about the problems they are most concerned about, and discuss how we can work together to address them and move Southern Illinois back into the right direction.”

For more information contact Phelps Finnie’s constituent service office by calling 618-253-4189, or emailing RepPhelpsFinnie@gmail.com.