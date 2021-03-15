Legislator, local organizations join in dress distribution program

A Southern Illinois state legislator is teaming up with local organizations to facilitate a dress distribution program.

More than 600 youth-sized girl dresses will be made available to families in need throughout Southern Illinois.

State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, said the dresses were received courtesy of Joy Casino, a 97-year-old Florida resident.

Casino has sewn over 10,000 dresses over the past decade to provide clothing to children all over the world.

“Joy’s talent and generous donations have helped those in need for years, and I am honored to be able to help spread her kindness to children who may otherwise go without in Southern Illinois,” Fowler said in a news release.

“With the Easter holiday just around the corner, we want to be able to get the word out about this availability of these beautiful dresses and help as many families as possible.”

Fowler is partnering together with the following area organizations to help distribute dresses over the coming month:

Caritas Family Solutions, 10286 Fleming Rd., Carterville, phone 618-985-2000.

Foster Family Resource Center, 695 N. Giant City Rd., Suite 1, Carbondale, 618-529-5558.

Lutheran Social Services, 1616 W. Main St., No. 1146, Marion, 618-997-9196.

The Night’s Shield Children Center, 301 E. Garland St., West Frankfort, 618-932-6400.

United Way of Southern Illinois, 1800 W. Boulevard St., Suite D, Marion, 618-997-7744.

Fowler said that each partner in the program will have over 100 dresses available at their facility.

Distribution of the dresses will be dependent on each organization’s preferences and procedures.

Those who may be interested in receiving a free dress are asked to call the nearest facility for more information.

“Clothing insecurity is a very real problem which many families face throughout our country,” Fowler said. “I hope this small gesture can make a difference in the lives of those in our communities.”

Fowler also credits the Arise Veterans Foundation for helping coordinate the delivery of the dresses to his district.

“This distribution program would not have been possible without the assistance of the Arise Veterans Foundation who helped ensure the dresses made their way from Florida to Southern Illinois,” Fowler said.

Dress sizes range from 6 months to girl size 12. For more information about the ongoing program, e-mail senatorfowler59@gmail.com.