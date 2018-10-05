Legislator meets with Girl Scouts

A Southern Illinois legislator spoke to more than 1,500 Girl Scouts from throughout the state in late April in Springfield.

State Rep. Natalie Phelps Finnie, D-Elizabethtown, spoke to the scouts at the Illinois State Capitol.

She encouraged them to stay active and to look ahead to their future desires and goals, while stressing the importance of civic engagement at a young age.

“Our young women need to feel they can accomplish whatever they set out to do,” Phelps Finnie said.

“Meeting these young girls reminded me of how far anyone can go if they put their hearts and minds to it.

“The Girls Scouts is a great organization that promotes the values that we share for our children in Southern Illinois – the importance of hard work, determination and honesty.”

A theme of career and leadership was highlighted.

“I stressed my belief that true leadership is being a humble servant,” Phelps Finnie said.

“Being a servant does not mean one is weak, instead it is a choice to put yourself last and place those you serve ahead of you.

“This is contrary to what the world teaches these days. We see and hear, constantly, that we should see ourselves as most important.

“I disagree with this. As Jesus taught: those who wish to be first will be last and those who put themselves last shall be first.

“This does not mean we allow others to abuse or mistreat us, without standing up for ourselves; it simply means we humble ourselves in order to build up others.”