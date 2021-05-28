Legislator named to party’s campaign finance committee

State Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, has been named to the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus’ Campaign Finance Committee.

Bryant represents the 58th District in Southern Illinois. Part of Union County is in the district.

Bryant, a first-term senator, says she is excited for the challenge.

“First, I want to thank my fellow Republican Senators for the faith they showed in selecting me to help raise funds for Senate Republican candidates,” Bryant said.

“I’ll be working closely with my fellow finance committee members to execute a robust fund-raising plan to help candidates compete against JB Pritzker’s billions and the Chicago Democrats’ corrupt fund-raising machine.”

Bryant notes the Illinois State Senate is one of the most liberal legislative bodies in the country, as Democrats hold a supermajority.

“Democrats in Illinois have overstepped time and again, passing laws far outside the mainstream of public opinion,” Bryant said.

“I believe, in 2023, with the very unpopular JB Pritzker on the ballot, and Illinois Democrats’ long-standing record of ignoring rampant corruption, Senate Republicans are poised to gain seats and reverse liberal policies that keep taxes high, drives out businesses and poisons our institutions.”