Legislator planning to host open house

To meet local residents and learn what issues are important to them, 118th District State Rep. Natalie Phelps Finnie, D-Elizabethtown, is inviting families from the surrounding communities to join her and her staff at her constituent service office open house, which is planned next week.

“I look forward to meeting residents from our local communities and hearing the issues that they are most concerned about,” Phelps Finnie said in a news release.

“As the new state representative for our district, I want to be a strong voice for the people that I represent, and hearing their perspectives and opinions directly will help me to be an effective state representative.”

Phelps Finnie’s office open house is scheduled Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Her constituent service office is located at 607 S. Commercial St., Suite B, in Harrisburg.

Light refreshments will be provided. The event is open to the public. RSVP is not required to attend, but is appreciated.

“I will be heading to Springfield soon for session, so my open house is a great opportunity for the people that I represent to express their thoughts on key issues that are facing our state,” Phelps Finnie said.

“Constituents will be able to talk to me face-to-face about the obstacles that Southern Illinois is up against. I encourage folks from the surrounding communities to join me at my office open house, and I hope to see them there.”

Phelps Finnie represents all or portions of Alexander, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline and Union counties.

For more information or to RSVP, call Phelps Finnie’s constituent service office at 618-453-4189, or email RepPhelpsFinnie@gmail.com.